JoAnn Arras Cooper WINNSBORO - JoAnn Arras Cooper, 71, of Winnsboro passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Frank Henry and Ella Gene McKenzie Arras. JoAnn is survived by her husband of 28 years, James Dwight Cooper; sons, Todd Cooper (Terri) and Jamie Cooper (Melissa); daughter, Missy Hicks (James); sister, Carol Howard (Bill); 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, JoAnn is predeceased by a brother, Donny Arras. Memorial services and reception will be held at Stephen Greene Baptist Church fellowship hall from 11-1 o'clock PM Saturday, August 17, 2019. A private burial will be held at a later date. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Cooper family.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2019