Joann Branham (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort..."
Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joann Thelma Branham CAMDEN Funeral service for Joann Thelma Branham, 67, will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ms. Branham passed away at KershawHealth on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Linzy and Thelma Roberts Waynick. Her life was revolved around her grandchildren. Surviving are her son, Linnie Branham of Elgin; daughter, Tammy Branham (Mary Catherine Weaver) of Elgin; sisters, Mary Waynick, Martha Branham (William) and Dorothy Rabon (Jimmy); brother, Linzy Waynick; grandchildren, Brett, McKenzie, Linzie, Shelby and Mozingo; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Payton. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.