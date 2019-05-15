Joann Thelma Branham CAMDEN Funeral service for Joann Thelma Branham, 67, will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ms. Branham passed away at KershawHealth on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Linzy and Thelma Roberts Waynick. Her life was revolved around her grandchildren. Surviving are her son, Linnie Branham of Elgin; daughter, Tammy Branham (Mary Catherine Weaver) of Elgin; sisters, Mary Waynick, Martha Branham (William) and Dorothy Rabon (Jimmy); brother, Linzy Waynick; grandchildren, Brett, McKenzie, Linzie, Shelby and Mozingo; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Payton. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 15, 2019