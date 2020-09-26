Joann Broome

Joann Gunter Broome
September 23, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Joann Gunter Broome, 85, of the Steadman Community in Leesville, SC, went to be with her Savior and Redeemer our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
She was born in New Holland, SC, the daughter of the late Tracy C. Gunter Sr., and Nettie Lee Simons Gunter. Mrs. Broome was a faithful member of Steadman Baptist Church, a steadfast prayer warrior and was affectionately referred to by many as "Aunt Jo" from her years of service as a restaurateur.
She is survived by her son, Lewis D. Broome, III (Linda); daughter, Stephanie Broome Scott; granddaughters, Amy Broome, Melissa Burgess, and Belle Scott; great grandchildren, Hunter Broome, MaLeigha Broome and Caden Whittle; brother, Tracy C. Gunter, Jr (Wynette); sisters-in-law, Joye Broome, and Brenda Gunter; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis D. Broome, Jr.; brothers, Phillip G. Gunter (Peggy), J., Robert Gunter (Agnes), Paul D. Gunter; niece, Angela Gunter; nephew, Mike Gunter; and brother-in-law, Willie E. Broome.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to her church which she dearly loved, Steadman Baptist Church, 1011 North Edisto Road, Leesville, SC. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 11:00 A.M. at Steadman Baptist Church followed by a committal service at 11:30 A.M. in the church cemetery.
Memories and Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com