JoAnn Dewese Lee RAEFORD, NC - Mrs. JoAnn Dewese Lee, 59 of Woodvalley Lane was the ni th child of James and Pearl B. Dewese, born on April 14, 1960; she transitioned into her eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Winnsboro High School Class of 1978, University of SC and North Carolina Chapel Hill. Her life calling was for Nursing and caring for others. She was a Nurse Practitioner for many years. Joann leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Dennis Lee, Sr.; her daughter, Kristen (Jay) Armstrong Pernell; her son, Dennis Lee, Jr.; her sisters, Mary D. Cunningham, Pearl D. Evans, Virginia D. Campbell and Maude Davis; her brothers, Judge Johnny Dewese, David Dewese, Randy Dewese, Donald Dewese and Timothy Dewese; one granddaughter, Zuri Pernell; stepbrothers and stepsisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial services will be held Wednesday in Raeford, NC. Final services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 PM with viewing one hour prior to service (12 to 1:00) at the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2508 Camp Welfare Road, Winnsboro, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Washington Funeral Home in Great Falls, SC
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2019