JoAnn Dewese Lee RAEFORD, NC - Mrs. JoAnn Dewese Lee, 59 of Woodvalley Lane was the ni th child of James and Pearl B. Dewese, born on April 14, 1960; she transitioned into her eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Winnsboro High School Class of 1978, University of SC and North Carolina Chapel Hill. Her life calling was for Nursing and caring for others. She was a Nurse Practitioner for many years. Joann leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Dennis Lee, Sr.; her daughter, Kristen (Jay) Armstrong Pernell; her son, Dennis Lee, Jr.; her sisters, Mary D. Cunningham, Pearl D. Evans, Virginia D. Campbell and Maude Davis; her brothers, Judge Johnny Dewese, David Dewese, Randy Dewese, Donald Dewese and Timothy Dewese; one granddaughter, Zuri Pernell; stepbrothers and stepsisters and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial services will be held Wednesday in Raeford, NC. Final services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 PM with viewing one hour prior to service (12 to 1:00) at the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2508 Camp Welfare Road, Winnsboro, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Washington Funeral Home in Great Falls, SC

