1/1
JoAnn Fulmer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Fulmer
November 21, 2020
Prosperity, South Carolina - JoAnn W. Fulmer, 79, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence.
Born on December 23, 1940 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late John Luther and Clarice Dominick Whitman. Mrs. Fulmer worked at the Back Porch Restaurant in Prosperity for many years. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Golden Agers. She loved spending time in her garden and taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edgar Marion Fulmer; sons, Carl Fulmer of Prosperity and Kevin Fulmer (Tammy Quattlebaum) of Prosperity; a daughter, Sherri Fulmer Gentry (Ben Rainey)of Prosperity; a sister, Edith McCartha (Jimmy) of Prosperity; grandchildren, Jenny Fulmer Lindler (Stevie), Ryan Kevin Fulmer, Matthew Gentry, and Kaitlyn Gentry; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. www.mcswainevans.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved