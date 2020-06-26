Joann Huiett COLUMBIA - Miss Joann Huiett was born a native of Columbia, SC in 1958 to the late Osmond Robert Davis (Father), and the late Helen Elizabeth Davis (Boyd/Mother). Joann Huiett completed her education at A.C Flora High School. Joann furthered her education as a student at Midlands Technical College where she received a degree in Social Work, and later returned as an employee where she shared her many skills as a career woman. Joann worked at The Badcock Center for 27 years caring for individuals, offering her career skills and leaving an unforgettable impression on those she cared for until her untimely death. Joann was a faithful member of God's Church of Deliverance in Columbia SC. Joann is survived of her one and only daughter: Javonica Huiett, one sister: Avon Gary (Edward Gary), and four brothers: James Franklin Davis (Nessie Davis), Joseph Davis, Deacon Garvin Davis "Jeffrey" (Min. Crystal Davis), and Tyrone Davis. The graveside service for Miss Huiett will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2:00 PM at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 26, 2020.