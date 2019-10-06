Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Sanders. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Funeral service 3:00 PM Elko Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joann Sanders ELKO - Funeral services for Joann Still Sanders, 74, of Elko, SC will be held three o'clock p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Elko Baptist Church with the Reverend Tom Baker and Evangelist Milton Sanders officiating; burial will be in the Elko Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Saturday, October 5th at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC. Memorial contributions may be sent to Elko Baptist Church, P.O. Box 277, Elko, SC 29826 or Barnwell County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1009, Barnwell, SC 29812. Joann passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Barnwell County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jake Levy Still and Eunice Baxley Still and was married to the late Milledge "M.B." Sanders. She was a member of Elko Baptist Church and previously worked at E. I. DuPont. Joann and M.B. owned and operated ESM Used Cars and Elko "S" Mart for a number of years. Survivors include her daughter Nancy S. (Mike) Jackson of Barnwell; sons Danny M. Sanders of Elko, Milton J. (Trixie) Sanders of Barnwell; sister Betty Jo (Elven) Dycus of Hamlet, NC; brothers Obie (Bonetta) Still and Merrice (Linda) Still all of Barnwell; grandchildren Jessica Jackson, Derek (Jenny) Jackson, April S. (Robby) Youmans, Brittany N. (Kevin) Sandifer, Ashley (Grayson) Banks, Baylee Sanders, Haley Sanders, Cheyenne Sanders; great grandchildren Gabriel Gunnells, Grayson Gunnells, Shelby Jackson, Trinity Jones, Sydney Jackson, AnnaBlaire Youmans, Ansley Grace Banks, Rylan Andrew Sandifer, Karter Jayce Sandifer and her four-legged baby boy Bandit. She was preceded in death by a grandson Danny Sanders, Jr., a sister Ruth G. Grubbs, a brother Lowman Still. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at

