Joann Beatrice Kazmark Tucker ELGIN - Joann Beatrice Kazmark Tucker, 67, of Elgin, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Daminski Kazmark and married to Deryl Tucker. Joann was a loving and caring person who was proud of her Polish heritage. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, hosting gatherings, and celebrating family traditions. She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church. Survivors include her husband; children, Virginia Shannon (Joey), Michael Norman, Amy Call (Mark, Jr.); four grandchildren, Austin Johnson (Jessica), Victoria Johnson, Kayla Rose Howle, and Emily June Call; brother, Norman "Skip" Kazmark (Norma); nephew, Joseph Kazmark; nieces, Kim Huber, Tammy Klink and Kerry Vilardo; as well as her honorary daughter, Dorothea Wingard (Stephen). She was preceded in death by her former husband, Theodore Norman. The service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, June 26th, at St. David's Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223 or the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on June 23, 2019