JoAnn York
JoAnn York
October 8, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for JoAnn Mardany York, 84, on Tuesday. October 13, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Father John Zimmerman will officiate. The Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 6:00 PM. She will be buried next to her husband, Staff Sergeant Michael York, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1709 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020.
She died October 8, 2020. She was born in Summit, NJ, the daughter of the late Anton H. and Amelia Mardany. JoAnn was a graduate of Stafford Hall in Summit, NJ, Wesley College, in Dover, DE, University of Delaware and Powers Modeling School, in NY. She was the owner of JoAnn's Corner Deli, in Summit, NJ and Nygaard's Deli in Bradley Beach, NJ. JoAnn was a realtor in Ocean City, NJ and worked for Department of Commerce in Philadelphia, PA where she retired from.
JoAnn loved people, children, and animals. She volunteered with the United Way and was a Eucharistic minister for the home bound and mentored in a program for children. Later in life, she became a spiritual Associate of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine.
She is survived by daughters, Annette Wilson, of Ridgeway, SC, Sandra Nygaard (Michael), of Weston, CT; grandchildren, Oskar O'Connor, Jennifer Watts (Michael); great-grandchildren Christian Hinson and Hunter Watts; 14 nieces; 9 nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was predeceased by her first husband, Captain Alfred H. Nygaard, and siblings, Gloria, Lorraine, and Herbert.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left online for the York family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
OCT
14
Burial
10:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
