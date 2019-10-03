Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanna Cammack McFall COLUMBIA Joanna Cammack McFall, 80, of Columbia and widow of the late Ted McFall, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Born on April 30, 1939, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna Russell Cammack. Mrs. McFall graduated from Bosse High School and later attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children, Terri M. Davis, Jennifer L. McFall (Rick) and Brad J. McFall (Leslie); grandchildren, Morgan K. McFall, Bradley J. McFall, Audrey M. McFall, and Hannah M. Stone. She is also survived by a nephew, Stuart Cammack (Becky); and niece, Kris Jackson, and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, James A. Cammack and David R. Cammack. The funeral service for Mrs. McFall will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, October 5th at Grace United Methodist Church with the Reverend Rett Haselden officiating. Entombment in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum will be private. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 1 P.M. Temples-Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212 or to the , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201 or on-line

Joanna Cammack McFall COLUMBIA Joanna Cammack McFall, 80, of Columbia and widow of the late Ted McFall, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Born on April 30, 1939, in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna Russell Cammack. Mrs. McFall graduated from Bosse High School and later attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children, Terri M. Davis, Jennifer L. McFall (Rick) and Brad J. McFall (Leslie); grandchildren, Morgan K. McFall, Bradley J. McFall, Audrey M. McFall, and Hannah M. Stone. She is also survived by a nephew, Stuart Cammack (Becky); and niece, Kris Jackson, and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, James A. Cammack and David R. Cammack. The funeral service for Mrs. McFall will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, October 5th at Grace United Methodist Church with the Reverend Rett Haselden officiating. Entombment in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum will be private. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 1 P.M. Temples-Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd, Columbia, SC 29212 or to the , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201 or on-line www.kidney.org/support Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.