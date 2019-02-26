Joanna Morris

Joanna Haynes Morris ELGIN Funeral services for Mrs. Joanna Haynes Morris will be held Wednesday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Reid Chapel A.M.E. Church, with burial to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Morris was born on September 30, 1927, and departed this life on February 22, 2019. She retired with over 25 years of service from the South Carolina Public School System.
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2019
