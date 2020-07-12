1/2
Joanna Olene Russ
1920 - 2020
Joanna Olene Russ COLUMBIA A graveside service for Joanna Olene Russ, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Serenity Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Russ passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Lumberton, Mississippi on March 30, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Carver Browning Best and Nannie Leona Britt Best. Joanna was a member of Greenlawn Baptist Church and former member of Buck Creek Baptist Church in Longs, SC. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing the piano, as well as crafting, painting, crocheting, and needle point. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joanna is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Cox of Columbia; son, Henry Russ (Angie) of Sumter; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kate Blackmon of Jacksonville, Florida and Evelyn Cox of Shallotte, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Russ; daughters, Sarah Patsy Wilkinson and Nell Russ; brother, Lowell Best; and sister, Dorothy Vaught. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 511 Violet St, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jul. 12, 2020.
