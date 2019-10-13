Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnne Roller Allen IRMO A graveside service for JoAnne Roller Allen, 92, of Irmo, will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, with Deacon David Thompson officiating. The Allen family will have a vigil service from 5 to 5:30 with visitation immediately following lasting until 7 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. JoAnne, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Patrick T. Allen, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Durant, Oklahoma on June 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. Roller and Virgie Elizabeth Morris Roller. She was a member of The Basilica of Saint Peter. JoAnne graduated from Texas Christian University in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. She worked in banking translating financial records and also as a 4th grade teacher at Saint Louis Catholic School. She was an accomplished artist and has many beautiful pieces of artwork left in her name. JoAnne truly loved gardening and spending time in her greenhouse. Surviving are her children, son, David P. Allen (Jackie); daughter, Amy A. Sawvell (Robert); 5 grandchildren, Scott P. Allen (Megan), Kelly A. Thurmond (Jon), Bailey P. Sawvell, Emily E. Sawvell and Abigail C. Sawvell; 4 great-grandchildren, Ansley and Kaylin Thurmond, Hailey and Maggie Allen. She was preceded in death besides her parents, her husband, Patrick T. Allen. The family would like to give their thanks to all of the staff at Laurel Crest for the many years of comfort and service they gave to their mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emerson Rose Heart Foundation, PO Box 935, Clemson, SC 29633. Online condolences may be sent to

