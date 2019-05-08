Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864)-232-6733 Funeral service 2:00 PM Earle Street Baptist Church 225 Earle Street Greenville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Glenn Cothran, widow of Joseph Cothran, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Harry Cross and Elizabeth Heape Glenn.

Joanne was a committed follower of Jesus Christ as a member of Earle Street Baptist Church and had a love of the gospel from childhood. She also had a great love of people – neighborhood friends, church friends, and especially her family. She and Joe, her husband of 60 years, dreamed of the life they would have together and the family they would raise, and God blessed them beyond what they imagined. As a native Charlestonian, Joanne was a true Southern lady, but one who loved to laugh - especially at herself. We are thankful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

Joanne is survived by her daughters, Kathryn C. Dority (Ken) of Greenville, Mary C. Schaefer (John) of Marietta, GA, and Patricia C. Pfister (Bill) of Boone, NC; son, Joseph Guy Cothran, III (Jan) of Asheville, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Chase and Joshua Dority, Brice, Owen, Ezra and Lock Cothran, Mary Glenn Bowen, Maggie Snow, Jack and Caleb Schaefer, and Will, Ford, and Riley Pfister; four great grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl Glenn (Nancy) of Summerville and David Glenn (Elaine) of Ladson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Glenn, and a sister, Barbara Thompson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609, or a .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting Joanne Glenn Cothran, widow of Joseph Cothran, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.Born in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Harry Cross and Elizabeth Heape Glenn.Joanne was a committed follower of Jesus Christ as a member of Earle Street Baptist Church and had a love of the gospel from childhood. She also had a great love of people – neighborhood friends, church friends, and especially her family. She and Joe, her husband of 60 years, dreamed of the life they would have together and the family they would raise, and God blessed them beyond what they imagined. As a native Charlestonian, Joanne was a true Southern lady, but one who loved to laugh - especially at herself. We are thankful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.Joanne is survived by her daughters, Kathryn C. Dority (Ken) of Greenville, Mary C. Schaefer (John) of Marietta, GA, and Patricia C. Pfister (Bill) of Boone, NC; son, Joseph Guy Cothran, III (Jan) of Asheville, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Chase and Joshua Dority, Brice, Owen, Ezra and Lock Cothran, Mary Glenn Bowen, Maggie Snow, Jack and Caleb Schaefer, and Will, Ford, and Riley Pfister; four great grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl Glenn (Nancy) of Summerville and David Glenn (Elaine) of Ladson.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Glenn, and a sister, Barbara Thompson.Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609, or a .Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The State on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close