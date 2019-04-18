Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Nevill. View Sign

Joanne E. Nevill COLUMBIA - Joanne E. Nevill, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was born June 7, 1929 in Englewood, NJ to Edward F. and Mary T. (Kenney) Manning and was a 1947 graduate of Dwight Morrow High School. Married John E Nevill in September 1952, after being introduced by their respective sisters at a hurricane party in Bermuda. She worked in retail and banking, retiring from The Summit Trust Co. in 1994; having lived in New Providence, NJ for over 40 years, before moving to Mt Pleasant in 1996. Joanne truly lived life to the fullest, was a voracious reader, loved The Citadel and USC sports, and was an avid golf fan. An enthusiastic traveler, she visited Bermuda, Switzerland, Germany, France, and Holland all in her final year, and had returned from visiting Iceland only 2 weeks prior to her sudden death. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, sisters and brother. Joanne is survived by her children; Nancy Stoudenmire (George "Kenny"), Maryanne Nevill, and Margaret Nevill (George "Jake" Knight), all of Columbia, SC; Patricia Jackson of New Providence, NJ; Laura Nevill (Sandy Wozniak) of Cambridge, MA; John "Tim" Nevill of Murfreesboro, TN; Christopher Nevill (Dawn) of Mount Pleasant, SC and her beloved grandchildren: Peter Brown (Jennifer), Todd & Kurt Stoudenmire, Alexandra & Michaela Wozniak, Taylor & Caitlin Nevill; and 2 great grandsons, Hunter & Parker Brown; numerous nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Noel Nevill Oursler of Mt Pleasant, SC. A memorial service will be held in Mount Pleasant in June, details to be announced. The family asks donations be made to Going Places, P.O. Box 2188, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465 www.goingplacesnonprofit.org . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Chapel is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Funeral Home Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais)

