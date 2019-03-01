JoAnne Coates Owens BLACKVILLE - JoAnne Coates Owens, 84, of Ashleigh Station, Barnwell County, SC passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A private family service was held eleven a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Barnwell Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road with Reverend Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Memorial contributions may be given in JoAnne's memory to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 439, Aiken, SC 29802. Born in Fayetteville, NC, JoAnne was a daughter of the late Lafon Charles Coates and Louise Coates McPherson and was the widow of Ryan D. Owens. Survivors include her sons Christopher Ryan (Nancy) Owens, David Scott (Teresa) Owens, William Jasper (Tina Blume) Owens all of Ashleigh Station; sister Linda M. (Marion) Red; brothers Lafon C. (Mary) Coates, Richard McPherson, Gregory McPherson; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband JoAnne was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Carolyn Coates, Judy C. Hartzog, Mary M. Partridge, Barbara C. Renew and her brother Terry McPherson. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019