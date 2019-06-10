Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Rowland CAMDEN - Joanne Lois Rowland, 58, of Camden, died of cervical cancer on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born on May 13, 1961, she was the daughter of Jean C. Rowland and John I. Rowland and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Callard of Warren, PA, and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence S. Rowland, Sr., of Camden. Following a private graveside service, visitation will be held from 6:30 until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 12, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, 1112 Fair Street, Camden. Joanne, a member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, attended Camden High School, where she was a member of the marching band and its flag line. She was also a former member of the Camden Community Concert Band. Throughout her life, Joanne had a special love of animals, having rescued and loved many cats and dogs. She was never without at least one dog in her home. As much as she loved her home in Camden, Joanne never tired of traveling throughout the United States and Europe and made lifelong friends and memories along the way. For twenty-six memorable years, she worked at Young's True Value Hardware Store in Columbia. There she enjoyed serving the public and visiting with her favorite customers and their children and pets, who always loved seeing The Hardware Diva. Joanne was predeceased by her parents and brother Steve (Donna) Rowland. She is survived by her loving family, including her sister, Ellen Rowland (Bob) Fallaw, and brothers Keith (Linda) Rowland and Kenny (Kathy) Rowland. Also, she will be fondly remembered by her two surviving aunts, many nieces and nephews, twenty-one first cousins across the country, and all their children. Joanne dearly loved her large family. Joanne's family extends special thanks and love to her devoted friends and caregivers, for whom we are deeply and eternally grateful. Joanne requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Thiel-Myer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020; or to Kershaw Health Hospice, 1165 Highway 1 South, Suite 400, Lugoff, SC 29078 (donations should be made out to the Auxiliary of Kershaw Health). Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Rowland family by visiting

