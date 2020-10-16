Jobie C. Shealy
April 6, 1930 - October 14, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Jobie C. Shealy
Leesville-Graveside services for Jobie C. Shealy, 90, will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with the Rev. Bill Ebener officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church, 4077 Hwy 378, Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Shealy passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Leesville on April 6, 1930, he was a son of the late Fred Emanuel Shealy Sr. and Mamye Chicola Swygert Shealy. He was a member of Union Lutheran Church, served in the National Guard, and was a Mail Carrier for over 55 years.
Surviving are his wife, Lynette Keisler Shealy; children, Cindy Shealy and Mickey (Sara) Shealy, a granddaughter, Janet (Johnny) Shirah; 3 great-grandchildren, Troy E. Wood, III "Trey", Meredith Shirah, and AzaLeigh Shirah, great-great grandchild, Naveon. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Wilbur, Hilton, Todd, Velma, Frances, Julia and Rebecca.
Online register at Barr-Price.com