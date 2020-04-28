Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Ann Holcombe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Ann Holcombe LEXINGTON Joe Ann (Loftis) Holcombe, 77, flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior April 26, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Rock Hill and raised in Barnwell in her youth, Joe Ann was known for her lead foot while racing her father's car against all the boys in Barnwell, SC. She was also a fantastic dancing partner with her brother, who she lovingly called "Sweet William", winning many Shag contest awards. She loved listening to the "Good Brother" Jerry play the saxophone. After eloping with her husband, Stanley (deceased), on December 5, 1962 they began a beautiful marriage, having 3 children, settling in Lexington, SC. Fondly known as "Sarge", Joe Ann was one of the first female Correctional Officers at Lexington County Sheriff's Department. While pioneering the way for future females, Joe Ann was honored to share the love of Christ with many inmates and fellow officers, sneaking in Bibles to hand out. She and Reverend Butch Powell began the Chaplain Program at the Lexington County Detention Center. Additionally, as their Sergeant, she considered her shift of officers her family and not just co-workers. No challenge or inmate was too big for her to take on. She retired after 23 years of service to take care of her mother, who was in bad health. Joe Ann was an amazing mother, loving and supporting her children consistently and unconditionally. Known as Memaw to her grandchildren, she cherished every moment with each of them. Joe Ann was a talented floral designer, creating beautiful arrangements for many homes and weddingsincluding those of her grandchildren. While Joe Ann loved her family, she had a deeper love for God and nothing was finer than sharing the Plan of Salvation and the Good Word with others. Known for her tough love, if you didn't want to hear her opinion, you had better not ask. She is survived by her children, Joe Lynn Mallios, Wayne (Margaret) Holcombe, Stephanie (Doug) Dunbar; grandchildren, James Alan (Lyndsay) Ayer, Ryan Ayer, Brittney Holcombe, Erica Purvis, Ashley (D.J.) Johnson, Amanda (Jacob) Coleman, Brooks Logan, Kelsey (Dan) Kickham; great grandchildren, Allison, Harper, Brantley, Asher, Hannah; brother, Bill (Mary) Loftis; sisters-in-law, Marsha Loftis, Pat (Paul) Styron; Sister in Christ, Susan Powell; nieces and nephews, Todd (Michelle) Loftis and son, Jackson, Blake Loftis and sons, Tucker and Luke, Heather (Stacy) Lucius and children, Kelli (Jody) Jennings and Carli Lucius, Reed (Kris) Loftis; adopted family, Allen Silver Desanto, Linda Hooker, Romona (Bryan) Patterson, Rhonda Erol, Ersan (Nicole) Erol and Renee Erol. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; parents, Joe and Gladys Loftis; brother, Gerald Loftis and her niece, Kayla Salter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Murray Baptist Church or MSA Hospice.

Joe Ann Holcombe LEXINGTON Joe Ann (Loftis) Holcombe, 77, flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior April 26, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Rock Hill and raised in Barnwell in her youth, Joe Ann was known for her lead foot while racing her father's car against all the boys in Barnwell, SC. She was also a fantastic dancing partner with her brother, who she lovingly called "Sweet William", winning many Shag contest awards. She loved listening to the "Good Brother" Jerry play the saxophone. After eloping with her husband, Stanley (deceased), on December 5, 1962 they began a beautiful marriage, having 3 children, settling in Lexington, SC. Fondly known as "Sarge", Joe Ann was one of the first female Correctional Officers at Lexington County Sheriff's Department. While pioneering the way for future females, Joe Ann was honored to share the love of Christ with many inmates and fellow officers, sneaking in Bibles to hand out. She and Reverend Butch Powell began the Chaplain Program at the Lexington County Detention Center. Additionally, as their Sergeant, she considered her shift of officers her family and not just co-workers. No challenge or inmate was too big for her to take on. She retired after 23 years of service to take care of her mother, who was in bad health. Joe Ann was an amazing mother, loving and supporting her children consistently and unconditionally. Known as Memaw to her grandchildren, she cherished every moment with each of them. Joe Ann was a talented floral designer, creating beautiful arrangements for many homes and weddingsincluding those of her grandchildren. While Joe Ann loved her family, she had a deeper love for God and nothing was finer than sharing the Plan of Salvation and the Good Word with others. Known for her tough love, if you didn't want to hear her opinion, you had better not ask. She is survived by her children, Joe Lynn Mallios, Wayne (Margaret) Holcombe, Stephanie (Doug) Dunbar; grandchildren, James Alan (Lyndsay) Ayer, Ryan Ayer, Brittney Holcombe, Erica Purvis, Ashley (D.J.) Johnson, Amanda (Jacob) Coleman, Brooks Logan, Kelsey (Dan) Kickham; great grandchildren, Allison, Harper, Brantley, Asher, Hannah; brother, Bill (Mary) Loftis; sisters-in-law, Marsha Loftis, Pat (Paul) Styron; Sister in Christ, Susan Powell; nieces and nephews, Todd (Michelle) Loftis and son, Jackson, Blake Loftis and sons, Tucker and Luke, Heather (Stacy) Lucius and children, Kelli (Jody) Jennings and Carli Lucius, Reed (Kris) Loftis; adopted family, Allen Silver Desanto, Linda Hooker, Romona (Bryan) Patterson, Rhonda Erol, Ersan (Nicole) Erol and Renee Erol. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; parents, Joe and Gladys Loftis; brother, Gerald Loftis and her niece, Kayla Salter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Murray Baptist Church or MSA Hospice. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close