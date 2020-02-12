Joe Ann Lee Crews COLUMBIA Joe Ann Lee Crews, 85, of Columbia, died Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on July 2, 1934, she was a daughter of the late George Washington and Anne Gertrude Stukes Lee. Survivors include her children, Daniel N. Gibbons, of Columbia, SC, Frances (Bobby) Richardson, of Blythewood, and George (Eleanor) Gibbons, of Waleska, GA; as well as nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Dimmery; sister, Betty Rose Lee Sullivan (Gary) and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joe Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Elizabeth Dimmery; brother, Rufus Lee; and her sisters, Louise Reed, Inez Miller, O'Neil Areheart, Lucille Tardif, Christine Morell and Winifred Lokerson. A private graveside service for Ms. Crews will be held at Memorial Gardens of Columbia, with Rev. Dr. Tim Phillips officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020