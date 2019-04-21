Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joe R. Areheart COLUMBIA The funeral service for Joe R. Areheart, 91, of Columbia will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Park Street Baptist Church, 2204 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201 with the Reverend Jay Black officiating. The Areheart family will receive friends from 10:00 10:50 am in the church sanctuary. The interment will follow in Greenlawn's Serenity Gardens. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Columbia, SC and passed away on April 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert Lester Areheart and Bessie Dent. Joe was a 1945 graduate of the Old Columbia High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy. Mr. Areheart was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church where he relished serving the community and God. Joe was an original member of the Eagles Club at Park Street, served as a Deacon, was chairman of the Personnel Committee, and a member of the EC Gayle Sunday School class. Joe retired from the RL Bryan Company as a Production Manager after 42 years of dedicated service. Once retired, Mr. Areheart enjoyed every opportunity to be with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joe was an avid bowler, fisherman, and enjoyed all sports. Mr. Areheart was also a devoted fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks! Surviving are daughters, Cynthia A. Tankersley (Michael) of Ridgeway, Laurie A. Turner (Ben) of Lexington; granddaughters, Jessica Brown (Russ) and Melissa McLendon (Scott); great grandchildren, Kaylee and Cameron McLendon along with Walter and Joseph Brown. Those that preceded him in death include his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Jean "BJ", two brothers, Robert and Max; and one sister, Leslie Strickland. Memorials may be made to Park Street Baptist Church, 2204 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Joe R. Areheart COLUMBIA The funeral service for Joe R. Areheart, 91, of Columbia will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Park Street Baptist Church, 2204 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201 with the Reverend Jay Black officiating. The Areheart family will receive friends from 10:00 10:50 am in the church sanctuary. The interment will follow in Greenlawn's Serenity Gardens. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Columbia, SC and passed away on April 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert Lester Areheart and Bessie Dent. Joe was a 1945 graduate of the Old Columbia High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy. Mr. Areheart was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church where he relished serving the community and God. Joe was an original member of the Eagles Club at Park Street, served as a Deacon, was chairman of the Personnel Committee, and a member of the EC Gayle Sunday School class. Joe retired from the RL Bryan Company as a Production Manager after 42 years of dedicated service. Once retired, Mr. Areheart enjoyed every opportunity to be with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joe was an avid bowler, fisherman, and enjoyed all sports. Mr. Areheart was also a devoted fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks! Surviving are daughters, Cynthia A. Tankersley (Michael) of Ridgeway, Laurie A. Turner (Ben) of Lexington; granddaughters, Jessica Brown (Russ) and Melissa McLendon (Scott); great grandchildren, Kaylee and Cameron McLendon along with Walter and Joseph Brown. Those that preceded him in death include his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Jean "BJ", two brothers, Robert and Max; and one sister, Leslie Strickland. Memorials may be made to Park Street Baptist Church, 2204 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201 www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services

5400 Bush River Rd

Columbia , SC 29212

(803) 772-1231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close