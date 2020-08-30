Joe Bryan Robertson 11/22/39 ~ 8/16/20 COLUMBIA, SC - Joe Bryan Robertson of Columbia, South Carolina, died peacefully on August 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the home of her sister after a long and brave struggle with cancer. She was born November 22, 1939 on a family farm in Robertson County, Tennessee, the daughter of Eva Joe Robertson Ellis and Bryan Robertson. Her childhood life there nurtured a lifelong love of nature and care for the natural environment. In Columbia, her garden was her passion. She shared her enthusiasm and knowledge with all of her friends. As a member of the Gay Gardeners Club, she could talk about flowers and shrubs with wit and wisdom, and it was joy to be with her. As a friend expressed well, Joe's garden was a labor of love with its meandering paths, secluded seating areas, fountains, and surprises like a frog pond tucked away in a corner. Joe graduated from Emory University in 1961 and went on to pursue a number of careers. She first taught elementary school in Kentucky and Tennessee. After completing her Masters Degree in Audiology and Speech Pathology at the Bill Wilkerson Center at Vanderbilt, she moved to Columbia in 1973 to teach clinical pediatric audiology at the University of South Carolina. In 1983, Joe became a family therapist at the Lexington (South Carolina) Mental Health Center. She found her most rewarding work here helping families in underserved communities. She was bright and spirited, earning the admiration and respect of her peers and her students in each of her endeavors. Joe Bryan is survived by her sister, Lillian (Tooty) Bradford; her brother, Stephen M. Robertson; her two nephews, James (Jay) C. Bradford III and Bryan Robertson Bradford, his wife, Kathleen, and their four children. We thank especially her doctor, Dr. Ingrid Mayer, and Joe's caregivers, Lee Gastiger and Mary Johnson and all those who have watched over her gardens and animals during her illness and those who have been so kind to her at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in Columbia and Nashville at a time to be determined.



