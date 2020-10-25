Joe Dean Craft, Sr.May 17, 1933 - October 21, 2020Pelion, South Carolina - Joe Dean Craft, Sr., age 87, passed away on October 21, 2020 after a period of declining health.He was born May 17, 1933 in Pelion, SC to the late Josephine Cook Craft and Marion Shafter Craft.Joe was a 1952 graduate of Pelion High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He served his country with outstanding performance of duty in the US Army. Joe was commended for displaying ability, initiative and enthusiasm for his work.Following his tour of duty in service, Joe started a new career with Delta Airlines at Columbia Metropolitan Airport where he was Supervisor. He represented Delta in welcoming many VIPs to the airport in Columbia and arranged for their arrival security. He was honored to welcome Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy. Joe was often recognized for his kindness, courtesy and personal attention to passengers.Upon retirement after 35 years with Delta, Joe attended the SC Police Academy and worked with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. He served the county as Code Enforcement Officer.Joe's warm heart and love for his family, friends and community endeared him to many. At an early age, he helped his mother with home duties and responsibilities. This kindness continued through his life as he assisted victims in the path of the 1995 tornado. He was pleased to give a helping hand in making repairs at the Pelion Community Center.Joe was a sports and country music fan and had a love for animals. He took care of any in need of attention or even a home. Horses, goats and dogs were among his many pets including his precious dog, Shay Shay, who was always at his side until her passing. His cat, Katie, was a favorite too. Joe was truly a friend to all mankind and all creatures great and small.Surviving are his loving wife, Glenna Lou Graham Craft; son, Joe Dean Craft, Jr. (Lori Sue) of Houston, TX; daughter, Angela Reneé Campbell of Pelion; grandchildren, Amanda, Kristin and Courtney Craft, Brandon Smith; great-grandson, Cooper Putnal; sister, Betty C. Williams of Pelion; uncle, Bruce Cook of West Columbia; loyal nephew, Randy Craft of Swansea and loving sister-in-law, Ann Graham of Morristown, TN. He was predeceased by his beloved mother and father-in-law, Glennie and Luke Graham and brothers, Bernon, Marion, Callie, Dupree, and Dalton Craft and Buddy Rawls.Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.