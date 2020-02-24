Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe E. Loan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe E Loan LEESVILLE- Known for living life on his own terms and without apology, Joe E (Sonny) Loan departed this life on Feb, 18 2020 at the age of 73 after battling several serious health conditions in as many months. Joe served in the US Airforce, was a butcher, electrician, former Exxon employee and last worked in the health care field as a LPN in an assisted living facility before officially retiring due to his health. He was a son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather and friend, who gave freely of himself to friends and family whenever he could. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing on the lake and the outdoors. Sonny as most family and close friends refer to him was preceded in death by his father Ernest Hollis Loan, his mother Betty Loan, sisters Sandy and Ernestine "Shorty", brother Hollis, grandson Jacob Doolittle, and his beloved pet pug Bogey. He is survived and will be remembered by son Wesley (wife Dana), grandsons Austin, Aaron and Joseph, daughter Samantha Jo Doolittle (husband Joey) and grandchildren Zachary, Thomas, Dixie and Kamryn, sisters Bobbie Wayne Loan and Lisa (husband Vince) Lerz and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. The family would like to thank Arlene Gill and family for their love and care of Sonny over the years. With the donation of his body to science Sonny's final wishes to have others learn from him will be honored. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to LMC Foundation in Memory of Joe E. Loan, Lexington Medical Center Foundation: 2720 Sunset Blvd., W. Columbia, SC 29169

