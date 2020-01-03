Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Earle Berry Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Earle Berry, Jr. COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Joe Earle Berry, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends in Satterlee Hall following the service. Mr. Berry passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Columbia, S.C. on August 28, 1931, Joe was the son of the late Joe Earle Berry, Sr. and Agnes Frost Berry. Joe was a graduate of Dreher High School and received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina. He continued his education earning his law degree from the USC School of Law and admittance to practice in 1955. While attending law school, Joe completed the US Air Force ROTC and was commissioned as a second lieutenant serving as assistant staff judge advocate at Abilene Air Base, Texas as well as Northeast Air Command, Canada. After his service, Joe returned to Columbia where he practiced law for over 60 years. His long and distinguished career included serving as Special Judge, Associate Municipal Judge, and service to the Board of Commissioners on Grievances and Discipline for the S.C. Supreme Court. For over 40 years, Joe worked tirelessly for the interest of higher education in South Carolina serving on the State College Board of Trustees as well as the College of Charleston Board of Trustees. Joe's strong sense of community involvement was formed by his parents' examples of hard work and dedication to public service including his work with the Oliver Gospel Mission, American Red Cross, Capital City Club Board, Jubilee Academy Board, Richland County Bar Association, and Crossover Global. This was evidenced on Joe receiving the Order of the Palmetto from Governor McMaster in February 2017. A dedicated family man and faithful servant of God, he was deeply involved in bible study and prayer groups and a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Joe was a lifetime Gamecock supporter and avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Charlotte Lunsford Berry; children, Joe Earle Berry, III of Camden; Paula Berry Joseph (Bobby) of Camden; Agnes Berry Dixon (Ben) of Johns Island; stepchildren Chip Lunsford (Jennifer) and Marsha Lunsford; grandchildren Lucas, Clark, Nellie, Lily, Jack, Benjamin, Caleb, Laura Ann, Melodie, Jacob, and Christian. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Paul John Berry. Memorials can be made to Crossover Global, Oliver Gospel Mission, or Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Joe Earle Berry, Jr. COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Joe Earle Berry, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends in Satterlee Hall following the service. Mr. Berry passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Columbia, S.C. on August 28, 1931, Joe was the son of the late Joe Earle Berry, Sr. and Agnes Frost Berry. Joe was a graduate of Dreher High School and received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina. He continued his education earning his law degree from the USC School of Law and admittance to practice in 1955. While attending law school, Joe completed the US Air Force ROTC and was commissioned as a second lieutenant serving as assistant staff judge advocate at Abilene Air Base, Texas as well as Northeast Air Command, Canada. After his service, Joe returned to Columbia where he practiced law for over 60 years. His long and distinguished career included serving as Special Judge, Associate Municipal Judge, and service to the Board of Commissioners on Grievances and Discipline for the S.C. Supreme Court. For over 40 years, Joe worked tirelessly for the interest of higher education in South Carolina serving on the State College Board of Trustees as well as the College of Charleston Board of Trustees. Joe's strong sense of community involvement was formed by his parents' examples of hard work and dedication to public service including his work with the Oliver Gospel Mission, American Red Cross, Capital City Club Board, Jubilee Academy Board, Richland County Bar Association, and Crossover Global. This was evidenced on Joe receiving the Order of the Palmetto from Governor McMaster in February 2017. A dedicated family man and faithful servant of God, he was deeply involved in bible study and prayer groups and a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Joe was a lifetime Gamecock supporter and avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Charlotte Lunsford Berry; children, Joe Earle Berry, III of Camden; Paula Berry Joseph (Bobby) of Camden; Agnes Berry Dixon (Ben) of Johns Island; stepchildren Chip Lunsford (Jennifer) and Marsha Lunsford; grandchildren Lucas, Clark, Nellie, Lily, Jack, Benjamin, Caleb, Laura Ann, Melodie, Jacob, and Christian. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Paul John Berry. Memorials can be made to Crossover Global, Oliver Gospel Mission, or Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close