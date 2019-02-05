Joe Kinard

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Good morning my condolences to the family praying for..."
    - Audrey Hudson

Joe Kinard EAGAN, MN - Kinard, Joe, Dew, Jr. age 78 of Eagan, MN passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2019 after complications from hip surgery. Preceded in death by his parents: Joe, Sr. and Mary Jane Kinard. Survived by his wife: Jamie Meilahn and children: Macy and Kai Meilahn-Kinard; Joel (Arleen) Kinard; Lee Wilson (Rob) and grandchildren: Karlie, Jason, Rachel, Ellie, Raleigh and Lainey. Sister: Jane Kinard (Tom); also by other loving relatives and friends. Visitation is on Sunday, February 10 from 12:30-2pm followed by a memorial service 2pm at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan, MN. Unforgettable and One of a Kind Joe was amazingly charming, clever and a doting father. As a thoughtful, witty and giving husband and friend, he will be extremely missed by all. There will be a second celebration of life in South Carolina with family and friends along with a Ft. Snelling service this summer. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
Religious Service Information
Easter Lutheran Church Elca
4200 Pilot Knob Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2019
bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II