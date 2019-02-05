Joe Kinard EAGAN, MN - Kinard, Joe, Dew, Jr. age 78 of Eagan, MN passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2019 after complications from hip surgery. Preceded in death by his parents: Joe, Sr. and Mary Jane Kinard. Survived by his wife: Jamie Meilahn and children: Macy and Kai Meilahn-Kinard; Joel (Arleen) Kinard; Lee Wilson (Rob) and grandchildren: Karlie, Jason, Rachel, Ellie, Raleigh and Lainey. Sister: Jane Kinard (Tom); also by other loving relatives and friends. Visitation is on Sunday, February 10 from 12:30-2pm followed by a memorial service 2pm at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan, MN. Unforgettable and One of a Kind Joe was amazingly charming, clever and a doting father. As a thoughtful, witty and giving husband and friend, he will be extremely missed by all. There will be a second celebration of life in South Carolina with family and friends along with a Ft. Snelling service this summer. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
Easter Lutheran Church Elca
4200 Pilot Knob Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2019