Joe Lee Mitchell
September 10, 1930 - October 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - The graveside service for Joe Lee Mitchell, 90, of Columbia, will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Fred De Foor will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
Mr. Mitchell was born in Fulton, MS on September 10, 1930, and died on October 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Conner Dewey Mitchell and Lois Steele Mitchell. Joe proudly served his country in the US Army and was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church. He had retired as an automobile mechanic after many years of dedicated service at Wilson Motors and Bob Bennett Ford.
Survivors are his loving wife, Shelby S. Mitchell; daughter, Brenda Hoffman (Denver); sons, Gill McLane (Darlene) and Brad McLane (Karen); brother, James Mitchell (Nancy) of Lucedale, MS; 6 grandchildren as well as several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his late parents; daughter, Lois Regina Lopp, and great-granddaughter, Kaleigh Fulwood.
Our family wishes to express our appreciation for the loving care and friendship the Riley Unit Nursing Staff at SNC gave Joe and his family.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
