Joe S. "Joey" Kelly, Jr. LEXINGTON - Joe S. "Joey" Kelly, Jr., 65, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home. Born June 20, 1954, in Manning, he was a son of the late Joe S. Kelly, Sr. and the late Margaret Garnett Kelly. He was a member of Home Branch Baptist Church. Joey was an avid Clemson Tigers fan, and enjoyed dancing and playing pool. Survivors include a son, Nicholas "Nick" Kelly (Ashley Perdue) of Lexington; two sisters, Sara Jo Kent (Kevin) of Pontiac and Lisa K. Krouse (Paul) of Sumter; a granddaughter, Laila Brook Perdue; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Kelly; and sister-in-law, Cheryl B. Kelly. A memorial service will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Bennie Barwick officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 P.M Thursday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Lisa and Paul Krouse, 130 Nash St. Memorials may be made to the Home Branch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1667 Stone Rd., Manning, SC 29102. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020