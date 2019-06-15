Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Saye Harper. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Visitation 12:00 PM Platt Springs United Methodist Church. Visitation 1:00 PM Platt Springs United Methodist Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Saye Harper WEST COLUMBIA - Visitation for Joe Saye Harper, 89, will be held at 12 o'clock on Monday June the 17th, 2019 at Platt Springs United Methodist Church. A memorial will follow visitation in the sanctuary at 1 o'clock, officiated by Reverend Michael Hood. Mr. Harper passed away on June the 14th, 2019. Born in Conway SC, and raised in Bucksport, he was the son of the late Brewster Harper and Ervenia Harper. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Grace Harper, three sons Tony Harper (Beverly), Andy Harper (Melissa), Bruce Harper (Maria), seven grandchildren and eleven great -grandchildren. Mr. Harper graduated from Conway High School in 1948. Mr. Harper then served his country in the Korean War where he was a decorated veteran of the US Army and awarded three battle stars. After serving in Korea, Mr. Harper settled in Columbia where he graduated from Columbia Business College and opened his own business, Community Grocery, in Forest Acres. He was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club and a long time member of Platt Springs United Methodist church. Mr. Harper was well known throughout the community and was a friend to many. Throughout his years he was known to many people as the "Candy Man." He loved to share a hug and spread a smile with lifesaver candy. Memorials can be made to Platt Springs United Methodist Church. Please sign the online guest book by visiting

