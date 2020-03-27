Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Wayne Hayes. View Sign Service Information Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory 1047 Chesnee Highway Gaffney , SC 29341 (864)-488-1141 Graveside service 11:00 AM New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Wayne Hayes PROSPERITY, SC - Joe Wayne Hayes, 79, of 499 Marina Way, formerly of Old Metal Road, Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Gaffney, he was first married to the late, Shirley Laughlin Hayes, was the husband of Elaine Fowler Price for twelve years and son of the late Theodore Roosevelt "Pete" Hayes and Janie Orr Hayes. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Duke Power Company and was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church. He loved fishing and Lake Murray and was an avid Clemson Tigers and NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt and Chase Elliott. Also surviving are a daughter Kathy Vassey-Erwin of Gaffney; two stepsons, Vince Price and Gary Price, both of Gaffney; a brother, Jack B. Hayes of Niceville, FL; a sister, Judy Bratton of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Joshua Vassey (Katie), Allison Vassey (fiancé, Stefan DelPino), Joshua Price (Mandee), Luke Price (Tiffany), Jessie Kelly (Roger), Rand Stegall (Michelle), Nicole Switzer (Kyle) and Kelly Price; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Joe Mark Hayes and two stepsons, Dale Alan Price and Glenn O. Price. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the New Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Taylor and Reverend Tim Sheriff officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Pleasant Baptist Church, 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Crestview Baptist Church, 153 Daniel Morgan School Road, Gaffney, SC 29341. The family will be at the home of Elaine Price, 647 Old Metal Road, Gaffney, SC 29341. An online guest register is available at

