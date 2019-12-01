Joe Allen Wood LEXINGTON - Joe Allen Wood, 80, of Lexington, South Carolina, husband of Mary Catherine Carn Wood, passed away Friday, November 22nd, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born January 28th, 1939 in Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Maxie Lee and Leola Zeigler Wood. Joe was a member of South Lexington Baptist Church, Lexington, SC. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by one son, Joe Allen (Joey) Wood, Jr., of Greenville, SC; one sister, Joyce W. Capps (Richard), of Denver, NC; a brother-in-law, Roy Carn, Jr., of Newberry, SC; and his special niece and nephew, Ivy C. and Dale Gaskins, of Cayce, SC. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State St., West Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to PETSinc, PO Box 6394, West Columbia, SC 29169. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2019