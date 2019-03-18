Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joel Edward Ferris COLUMBIA The funeral service for Joel Edward Ferris, 69, of Columbia will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend Tim Hawkins will officiate. The Ferris family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Joel was born on March 4, 1950 in Columbia, SC to the late Newell Doty Ferris and Margaret Abrams Ferris. He was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1969. After graduating, he joined the United States Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and Germany. Later, he attained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Midlands Technical College. Joel worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and later returned to Columbia, where he worked for over 30 years at the VC Summer Nuclear Plant. He was also an avid golfer, enjoying the game with his wife and friends. Joel will be remembered as a loving Father and Husband. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rhonda Lorick Ferris; sons, Christopher Ferris (Alaina) of Jacksonville, FL, and Ryan Ferris of Columbia; brother, Daniel B. Ferris of NYC, NY; brother-in-law, Johnny E. Lorick Jr. (Betty) of Chapin; nephews, John Lorick III (Angela) of Chapin and Taylor Lorick (fiance, Kerri) of Lexington; his beloved dog, Ginger and cat, Callie. Those who preceded him in death, his parents, father in-law John E. Lorick Sr., mother-in-law Susan S. Lorick, and sister-in-law Brenda L. Lovett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of South Carolina, 511 Violet Street, West Columbia, SC 29169.

5400 Bush River Rd

Columbia , SC 29212

