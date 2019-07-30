Joel Gregory Futrell COLUMBIA - Mr. Joel Gregory Futrell, 62, of Columbia, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a son of Mrs. Rebecca Gregory Futrell and the late Mr. Christopher Jefferson Futrell, Jr. Joel was the owner and operator of a transportation and courier service, and a member of New Heights Church. He was a very caring person who loved life and his family. He enjoyed snow skiing, Lake Murray boating, the beach and anything water. Joel was passionate about his Gamecocks and NASCAR. He was a knowledgeable man, that was never wrong. "Don't ask Siri, just ask Joel". In addition to his mother, of The Martha Frank's Baptist Retirement Community, Laurens, SC; Joel is survived by his daughters, Sharon Joel Futrell and India Evans; brother, Christopher Jefferson Futrell, III; grandson, Israel; his best friend, Bud; his precious dog, Angel; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Futrell will be held at 12 o'clock on Wednesday, July 31 st at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Extension, Columbia, SC with the Rev. Michael Townsend officiating. Interment will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 o'clock on Tuesday, July 30 th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Mental Health America, South Carolina, 1823 Gadsden Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or to Transitions Homeless Center, 2025 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on July 30, 2019