Joel Timothy Starnes BLYTHEWOOD Memorial service for Joel Timothy Starnes, 56, will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., with a visitation 1hr prior, at Powers Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Hardshell Cemetery. Mr. Starnes passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Ronnie Starnes and Ruth Byrd Starnes. He enjoyed being outdoors and watching Clemson football. Joel was a hard worker and an animal-lover. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving is his wife, Melissa Sharpe Starnes; children, Jennifer Amesbury, Jamie Starnes (John Harrison), and Joel Starnes, Jr.; grandchildren, Austin and Ashtin Amesbury, Logan and Addilyn Harrison. He was predeceased by his brother, Dale Starnes. Donations may be made to Powers Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jun. 4, 2020.