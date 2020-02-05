Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jofreida Derrick Hooker. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Memorial service 1:00 PM Shady Grove Methodist Church Irmo , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Jofreida Derrick Hooker IRMO - Memorial services and burial for Jofreida Derrick Hooker will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist Church in Irmo, SC, with Pastor Tammy Grey and Pastor Doug Watson officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be held in the church fellowship hall, immediately following the burial. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Jofreida was born on February 6, 1934 in Irmo, SC and passed away on February 3, 2020. She was 85 years old. The daughter of the late Page Napoleon Derrick and Katie Lenora Chapman Derrick, she was pre-deceased by her husband of 54 years, Elzie Dukes (E.D.) Hooker, Jr. Jofreida was mother to five loving children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jofreida is survived by four siblings and was pre-deceased by three brothers and six sisters. Jofreida was a graduate of Chapin High School and Columbia Commercial College. She worked for 35 years and was a scout mother when her children were young. She was a life-long member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous church committees and was a member of the E.D. Hooker Sunday School class. Jofreida's family is grateful for the love and care she received over the years from her many loving friends and family members. She is held in love by all those that have known her. View the full obituary and share memories at

