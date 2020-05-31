John A. Wilkinson
John A. Wilkinson COLUMBIA -- John A. Wilkinson, 88, of Columbia, SC passed away after a long illness on May 27, 2020 in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his wife of fifty years, Joyce Perine Wilkinson. Jack was a graduate of Memphis State University, and earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics from Purdue University. He spent most of his career as a computer programmer at Burroughs Corporation, in Malvern, PA. Upon his retirement, Jack and Joyce relocated to Columbia, SC, where he engaged in his favorite past-times: playing golf and playing bridge. He especially enjoyed his many games at the Columbia Bridge Club, where he had many friends. Jack is survived by his three children, Curtis Wilkinson and his wife, Patty of Point Pleasant, NJ, Laura Uliana and husband Stephen of Clarks Summit, PA, and Karen Richardson of Merritt Island, FL. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Daniel Wilkinson, Kelly Ann Wilkinson, Dominic Uliana, Sharon Uliana, and Kyle Richardson. Jack also has numerous nieces and nephews that survive him. A special thank you to Jennifer Santiago, ARNP and Dr. Brian Walls who gave him such wonderful care. Thank you also to Wilson Place Assisted Living and Wuesthoff Hospice for watching over Jack during his final days. Funeral arrangements will be private.

Published in The State on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
