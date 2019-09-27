John Alexander Grant COLUMBIA- John Alexander Grant passed away on September 25, 2019. He was born in Leesville, SC on October 9, 1935, the son of Edmund Griffin Grant and Anna Brunson Grant. Shortly after high school he joined the Marine Corp. and after 4 years was honorably discharged. Thereafter, he studied tool and die making and became an expert toolmaker, having his own shop for many years. Some of the organizations he belonged to were: "Dark Horsemen", the Masons, having achieved the highest possible position. What he was most proud of was his service to his country as a Marine. John had a sharp wit, a sense of humor-with a bite, and was very generous. He leaves behind his wife of forty years, Derry, their daughter, Felicia; daughters Cindy Grant Lonardelli and Kristina Grant Hoover, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a sister, Adelyn Grant Price and a host of relatives, who will miss him. He will be buried in the family plot in Ridge Spring, SC at 10:30 am, Friday, September 27, 2019. No memorials, please-just get together and tell some funny stories of John.

