John Anthony Law DARLINGTON John Anthony Law, age 73, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born July 6, 1946 in Columbia, SC, John was the son of the late Charlton Edward Law, Jr. and Vera Morgan Law. He served honorably in the United States Navy. After his discharge, he entered Coker College and then Winthrop College where he received his Master's Degree. He taught at the Darlington Academy for several years and also in the public school system of Darlington County until retiring in 2004. John was a member of Darlington Presbyterian Church. His love and passion has been serving the Lord through his ministry of music. He has played for various churches throughout the Pee Dee Region, as well as the Presbyterian communities of Florence. John leaves to cherish his memory, a God chosen son, Bobby Roller of Clio, SC; one brother, Charlton Edward Law III and his wife Linda of Columbia, SC; two nieces, Margaret Weaver and her husband Troy of Winston-Salem, NC, Sarah Williams and her husband Trevor of Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darlington Presbyterian Church for the McCown Building, 311 Pearl St. Darlington, SC 29532; or to the Dillon Presbyterian Church for the organ fund, 200 E Harrison St, Dillon, SC 29536. The service will be streamed live, and a guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 11, 2020.
