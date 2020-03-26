John "David" Antley LAKE MURRAY - John "David" Antley, 83, of Newberry Shores at Lake Murray, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Dominican Republic Mission Fund at 1250 Columbia Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020