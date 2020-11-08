John Arlon Moskel
September 25, 1947 - November 3, 2020
Cayce, South Carolina - John Arlon Moskel, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A prayer service will be held at 5:00 PM Sunday, November 8, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with visitation after the service from 5:30-7:30 PM. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 9, at Saint Mary and Martha Monastery in Wagener conducted by Father Thomas Moore.
John was born in Sanford, Maine son of Elaine Moskel Hanton and the late John Moskel. He was a retired Pastor who loved the Lord. He enjoyed going on walks and going back home to visit family in Maine.
Surviving are his mother, Elaine Moskel Hanton; wife, Rhonda Moskel; sons, Jesse Aaron Moskel, Daniel Willis Moskel both of Columbia, Benjamin Douglas (Casey) Moskel of New York; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" (Dennis) of Maine; six grandchildren; step-children, Brian (Kristin), Terri (Gary), Tracy (Darrin & DJ). He was preceded in death by a daughter, Molly Rebecca.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Saint Mary and Martha Monastery, 65 Spinner Lane, Wagener, SC 29164. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
.