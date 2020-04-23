Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Dotterer Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John B. Dotterer, Jr. COLUMBIA - John B. Dotterer, Jr. (Johnny), 75, of Columbia, loving husband of Rebecca, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Charleston, Johnny was the son of the late John B. Dotterer, Sr. and Marie Arms Dotterer. He was a 1962 graduate of the Camden Military Academy where he served as the Corp Commander in his senior year. After briefly attending the Citadel, he transferred to the University of South Carolina serving as president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in his senior year. After two years in the US Navy, he began his career in public service with the State of South Carolina. He was Supervisor of the Merit System with the Budget and Control Board until he transferred to DHEC and completed his 44 years of service as Contracts Officer in the Office of Chief of Staff. Johnny was an avid duck hunter, fisherman and sailor. He loved hunting and fishing in the Santee Swamp. One of his favorite traditions was his annual duck-hunting trip to North Dakota. He also loved offshore and surf fishing and in his later years pond fishing. Johnny and Rebecca spent many years sailing competively in the J/24 and Y-Flyer classes. He served as a Race Officer, served on the Board of Stewards, and was a past Commodore of the Columbia Sailing Club on Lake Murray. There was rarely a club regatta in which he was not an active participant. As a lifelong member of the Carolina Yacht Club (CYC) in Charleston, Johnny was known as M1 (Mark 1) for many regattas in the harbor. He served briefly on the CYC sailing committee and in March of 2020 he was honored to receive the coveted Katrinka trophy given each year to a CYC member who has shown dedication to the club through his actions and devotion to the sport of sailing. Johnny and his wife were thrilled to have been a part of the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics where they served as volunteers for the sailing events held in Savannah, Georgia. After retirement, Johnny and Rebecca enjoyed numerous trips traveling the United States and Europe. They excelled at dancing the Shag, South Carolina's state dance and loved each opportunity to "show off their stuff". Johnny is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Rebecca Hughes Dotterer. His nieces Barbara (Maribel) Herrera, Jane (Kenny) Neese and 4 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Beverly Sherwood Dotterer Bryant. In addition, he is survived by his best friend of 53 years, Ford Douglass with whom he spent countless hours hunting, fishing and sharing many "dubious" adventures, some of which only the two of them share. His 4-legged pal, Dee Dee who is the last of many special Labs, also survives him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to the Columbia Sailing Club, PO Box 922, Columbia, SC, 29202 or to a .

