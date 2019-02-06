John William Bradley COLUMBIA - John William Bradley, 84, of Columbia, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born June 18, 1934, in Clover, SC, he was a son of the late John Bradley and Vergie McClure Bradley . John was an active member of North Trenholm Baptist Church. He proudly served with distinction in the United States Army and retired with 20 years of service. After his military retirement, he worked until his retirement from Westinghouse Electric Company. He treasured his family and friends. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara L. Bradley; a son, Tony Bradley; a daughter, Lynn Nave; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Bradley and two sisters. The graveside service for Mr. Bradley will be held 12 o'clock, Thursday, February 7th, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 N. Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC, 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2019