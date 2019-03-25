John Edward Ballington, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - John Edward Ballington, Sr., 81, of West Columbia, husband of Sally Elizabeth Neeley Ballington, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born in Redbank, SC on October 17, 1937 to the late John Madison Ballington and Evelyn Kyzer Ballington. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Signal Corps in Korea. He retired from Allied Signal and was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his son, Ed Ballington (Lori) and their children, Mandi, Betsy and Sam Ballington; son, Greg Ballington (Hope) and their child, Faith Driggers; and a daughter in law, Pami Ballington and her children, Madison and Baillie Ballington. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
