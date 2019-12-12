Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. David Lutheran Church 132 St. Davids Church Road West Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. David Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

John Benjamin Lovett, Jr. LEXINGTON - John Benjamin Lovett, Jr., Command Sergeant Major (Ret.), 74, of Lexington, SC passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on December 4, 1945 in Columbia, SC to the late John B and Alberta (Ellisor) Lovett. John was a member of the American Legion and served as a Vice Commander. He was a member of the Lutheran Men in Mission. John served with prided as a ranking member with the SC Military Museum. John had a great passion for cars and was often caught drag racing. He coached little league baseball. He was a graduate of Columbia High School. John loved his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. John retired from the Acosta Corporation as the Area Marketing Director and served with the South Carolina Army National Guard for 29 years, retiring as a Command Sergeant Major. John is survived by his son Richard Dale Lovett, his daughter Keri Lynn Lovett, his grandchildren Milton Allan Bedenbaugh, Jr., Sean Austin Wilcox, and his future great-granddaughter Ellison Kay Wilcox. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Lovett Woodard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Gail Ellison Lovett, and his brother George Alan Lovett. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. Davids Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170 from 1 -2PM. Funeral services will follow at 2PM. The Rev. Greg Brown will be officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Carroll Campbell Place or to St. Jude at . Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019

