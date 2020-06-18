John Boland LITTLE MOUNTAIN - John D. Boland, 89, of Little Mountain, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Boland was born near Chapin, SC on December 30, 1930, the youngest of six children of the late Dewitt C. and Eula F. Boland. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He attended Wheeland School and graduated from Little Mountain High School in 1947. He was retired from MEPCO ELECTRA (formerly GE plant) in Irmo and was a 23-year survivor of pancreatic cancer. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean Conflict John was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain where he had served as former Sunday School Superintendent, as a Sunday School teacher and as a member of the Church Council. He was also a member of Lutheran Men. John married Elizabeth "Lib" Lindler on April 8, 1953 and four children were born to this union. In addition to his wife "Lib" of 67 years, Mr. Boland is survived by children, Mary Spires (Travis), Joe Boland (Wanda), and Darin Boland (Becky) all of Little Mountain; daughter-in-law, Cathy Huffstetler Boland (Cal) of Little Mountain; grandchildren, Andrea B. Kendrick, Holly B. Hogan, Daniel, Lauren, Curtis and Ava Boland; and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, E. Calhoun "Cal" Boland; grandson, Steven Massingale and siblings, Everett and Virgil Boland, Rosalyn B. Fulmer, Edith B. Bedenbaugh and Mary Ruth B. Long. The family will be at the home, 750 Mill Road in Little Mountain. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 20 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Brett Collins. Memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Preschool, PO Box 186, Little Mountain, SC 29075. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Jun. 18, 2020.