Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bradley Copeland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Bradley Copeland COLUMBIA - John Bradley Copeland, born August 18, 1946, son of the late Aaron Bradley Copeland of Atlanta Georgia and the late Josie Carroll Hendrix of Columbia, S.C. passed away on January 12, 2020. John had a strong will and fought to the very end. He never gave up the fight. John Copeland served in the United State Air Force from 1967-1971. His training was at Sheppard AFB, Texas. His first assignment was in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon, later he also served in Wiesbaden, Germany and the in the Easter Islands. After serving in the US Air Force, he was employed with the S.C. National Bank as a mortgage loan officer for many years. John then went to work for Quaker Chemical Company, a family owned business, as Purchasing Agent for Chemicals. John enjoyed going out to eat with his many friends and family. spending time outdoors planting flowers, he was always upbeat with a smile on his face. John was Sunshine for all his friends an family. Surviving is his only daughter, Michelle Lee Copeland, who supported him and was by his side when he passed; brothers, Marshall Copeland (Lena), Lee Martin (Georgia); nephew, Travis Copeland; and many other beautiful nieces & nephews. The family would like to thank all of John's longtime friends and the nurses and doctors at the S.C. Oncology Association and the hospice nurses from the Heart of Hospice. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

John Bradley Copeland COLUMBIA - John Bradley Copeland, born August 18, 1946, son of the late Aaron Bradley Copeland of Atlanta Georgia and the late Josie Carroll Hendrix of Columbia, S.C. passed away on January 12, 2020. John had a strong will and fought to the very end. He never gave up the fight. John Copeland served in the United State Air Force from 1967-1971. His training was at Sheppard AFB, Texas. His first assignment was in Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon, later he also served in Wiesbaden, Germany and the in the Easter Islands. After serving in the US Air Force, he was employed with the S.C. National Bank as a mortgage loan officer for many years. John then went to work for Quaker Chemical Company, a family owned business, as Purchasing Agent for Chemicals. John enjoyed going out to eat with his many friends and family. spending time outdoors planting flowers, he was always upbeat with a smile on his face. John was Sunshine for all his friends an family. Surviving is his only daughter, Michelle Lee Copeland, who supported him and was by his side when he passed; brothers, Marshall Copeland (Lena), Lee Martin (Georgia); nephew, Travis Copeland; and many other beautiful nieces & nephews. The family would like to thank all of John's longtime friends and the nurses and doctors at the S.C. Oncology Association and the hospice nurses from the Heart of Hospice. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close