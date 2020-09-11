1/
John Bunch Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Randall Bunch, Jr. BAMBERG - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Randall (Randy) Bunch Jr., 56, September 8, 2020. He a Native of Bamberg, SC and lived of North Augusta, SC. He was the beloved husband of Karla Boynton Sims Bunch. He was a son of Dolores Hilton Bunch and the late John Randall Bunch, Sr. He is survived by his sister Candice (Brian) Darnell, his sons John Randall (Trey) Bunch, III and Cameron Hilton Bunch, his stepsons Ashton Lee Sims and Alexander William Sims, his aunts and uncles Allen (Sallye) Bunch, Sheryl (George) Benton, and Ginger Bunch, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Harper Joseph Bunch, his uncle Ronald Bunch, and his grandparents, John P. (Agnes) Bunch and Laban B. (Thelma) Hilton. The service will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Bamberg, S.C. with burial to follow in South End Cemetery in Bamberg, S.C. Visitation will occur on September 11, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm in the Fellowship Hall at the First Baptist Church of Bamberg, S.C. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bamberg, S.C. or the Alston Wilkes Society at alstonwilkessociety.org Cooner Funeral Homein charge of Arrangements, 287 McGee Street, Bamberg, SC. (803) 245-2828

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St.
Bamberg, SC 29003
803-245-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 10, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Angela & Larry Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved