John Bush Jr. HOPKINS - Funeral Services for John Bush Jr. will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday March 19, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church with interment Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation held on Monday March 18, 2019 from 2-8 pm. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home,Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are: his loving wife, Catherine A Bush; daughters, Sandra Bush-Brandon, Lisa (Eric)Johnson, Valerie Bush-Ewing; sons, John Bush III, David (Dana) Bush;two stepdaughters, Regina Harris, Wanda (Meltoa) Scott; stepsons, Lamonte Adams, Derrick Harris, Kenny Harris,Gregory Harris,Tyrone Harris; 34 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; sisters, Ora Bell Green, Thelma Marie Jackson, Lula McKnight , Carrie (Dave) Goodman, Eliza Davis, Phyllis Bush,Dorothy Bush; and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2019