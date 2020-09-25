1/
John C. Brazell
John C. Brazell, 76, of Hopkins, SC passed away September 22, 2020. He was the son of Claudious and Mary Brazell. John was predeceased by his wife, Dale Medlin, his parents, brothers, James and Ronnie. He is survived by his son, John Jr., daughter, Michelle, brothers, Charles and Donald, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 pm at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road.
Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com

Published in The State on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
