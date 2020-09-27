Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



September 22, 2020

Hopkins, South Carolina - John C. Brazell, 76, of Hopkins, SC passed away September 22, 2020. He was the son of Claudious and Mary Brazell. John was predeceased by his wife, Dale Medlin, his parents, brothers, James and Ronnie. He is survived by his son, John Jr., daughter, Michelle, brothers, Charles and Donald, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 pm at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road.

Please sign the online guest book at



John C. BrazellSeptember 22, 2020Hopkins, South Carolina - John C. Brazell, 76, of Hopkins, SC passed away September 22, 2020. He was the son of Claudious and Mary Brazell. John was predeceased by his wife, Dale Medlin, his parents, brothers, James and Ronnie. He is survived by his son, John Jr., daughter, Michelle, brothers, Charles and Donald, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 pm at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road.Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store